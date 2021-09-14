I’ve had the best success using powdered, certified organic oxygen bleach to make this cleaning job quite easy. I mix mine with hot water, stir until it’s dissolved and put it in an old spray bottle. I then spray 4-foot by 4-foot sections of the ceiling at a time. You only have to let the solution work on the grease about a minute. I remove the softened grease using a grout sponge soaked with soapy water. The grease comes right off the ceiling with no extra effort. It’s magic, I tell you. Just rinse with clear water, and the ceiling looks like new. I change my rinse water frequently; otherwise, you’re just putting the grease back on the ceiling.