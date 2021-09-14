According to NAR, the increase in sales was primarily among more expensive homes, with less growth in the mid- to lower-price range because of a lack of homes for sale. Sales of newly built homes rose 1 percent from June to July 2021 but were down 27.2 percent compared to July 2020. Prices of newly built homes rose 18.4 percent in July, according to Reuters, compared to July 2020 to a median of $390,500.