The decline in the poverty rate means that millions of Americans were lifted out of severe financial hardship last year, the U.S. Census said. Poverty is defined as having an income of less than $26,200 a year for a family of four.
The stimulus payments that provided $1,200 cash payments to most low-income and middle-class Americans last year moved 11.7 million people out of poverty, the Census said. Another 5.5 million people were prevented from falling into poverty by the enhanced unemployment insurance aid.
Extensive federal relief assistance passed during the coronavirus pandemic is widely credited by economists and policy experts for preventing another Great Depression.
President Biden is urging Congress to enact more programs to help the poor and working class as part of a $3.5 trillion package that would make significant investments in many parts of the economy. Top White House aides point to the success of the pandemic aid as an example of how additional resources can make a dramatic difference in lowering poverty and hardship.
Median income declined by 2.9 percent in 2020 to $67,500 as a result of the pandemic fallout, one of the largest declines in a single year. The Census Bureau attributed this to so many people losing jobs.
The poverty rate spiked to 15.1 percent in 2010 during the aftermath of the Great Recession and did not begin to decline much until 2013 — six years after the recession began. Many economists fault the U.S. government for not providing enough aid after that deep recession to help prevent widespread hunger, job loss and foreclosures.