The jump in the uninsured last year – to 28 million among those who lacked coverage at any point in the year from 26.1 million in 2019 — was somewhat greater than the increase in 2019, as the pandemic stole jobs and caused laid-off workers to lose health benefits — especially in the public health crisis’s early months. Indeed, the pandemic’s most significant effect was to lower the number of Americans with private insurance while expanding the numbers who had some health insurance through some form of public coverage.