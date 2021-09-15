The other type of “kick-out” clause is to protect a seller. It’s called a “home of choice contingency” and basically it gives a seller an allotted amount of time to go find a new house to buy or they don’t have to sell their current house and the contract voids. In a market like the one we just went through, that was probably used a few times. You need a flexible buyer who can wait out the time (sometimes 30 to 45 days), because during that time, they go through all of the regular contingencies — inspection, appraisal, HOA review, etc. But in the end, if the seller can’t identify a new home, the buyers have to start over.