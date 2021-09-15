There have been more than 100 debt ceiling increases and suspensions since 1917; the Treasury counts 85 just since 1940. But over the past decade, raising the debt ceiling has turned from an annoying anachronism into partisan political theater. Ever since 2011 — when the Republicans’ brinkmanship drove the government to the brink of default and drove even a fiscal conservative like me out of the GOP — things have been getting crazier and crazier.