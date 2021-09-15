The Bureau of Labor Statistics on Tuesday, reported an additional overall food price increase of 0.4% in August compared to July, after larger increases in recent months.
Sysco, one of the nation’s biggest food distributors, showed food inflation of 10.2% on their most recent quarterly report, increases that are passed along to restaurants and their customers in turn.
"History shows us that price adjustments are more likely to be accepted in the market when industry-wide and broad-based input cost inflation occurs,” David Marberger, chief financial officer of ConAgra Foods, one of the world's largest food companies, said in the company’s third-quarter 2021 earnings call. “And that’s the environment we see today."
Translation: They are paying higher prices, they are charging higher prices, higher prices are everywhere.
What to know
- Eighteen months into the pandemic, why are there still supply chain problems?
- How do packaging problems ratchet up grocery prices?
- Is anyone taking advantage of the pandemic?
- Are there bright spots? What foods won’t see steep increases?
- How long will higher prices continue?