Before the pandemic, most people didn’t think much about where food came from, how much it traveled or how it was assembled. Certain industry phrases have underscored rising grocery bills over the past 18 months. “Turbulence and volatility.” “Unprecedented times.” But one of the biggies is “supply-chain disruption.”

Food producers have struggled with shortages, bottlenecks, transportation, weather and labor woes, all of which have caused food prices to rise. The end is not in sight: Inflation at the wholesale level climbed 8.3% last month from August 2020, the Labor Department reported Friday, the biggest annual gain since it started calculating the number in 2010. Those prices are passed on to consumers: meat, poultry, fish and eggs are up 5.9% over the last year, and 14.7% from prices in July 2019, before the pandemic.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics on Tuesday, reported an additional overall food price increase of 0.4% in August compared to July, after larger increases in recent months.

Sysco, one of the nation’s biggest food distributors, showed food inflation of 10.2% on their most recent quarterly report, increases that are passed along to restaurants and their customers in turn.

"History shows us that price adjustments are more likely to be accepted in the market when industry-wide and broad-based input cost inflation occurs,” David Marberger, chief financial officer of ConAgra Foods, one of the world's largest food companies, said in the company’s third-quarter 2021 earnings call. “And that’s the environment we see today."

Translation: They are paying higher prices, they are charging higher prices, higher prices are everywhere.

What to know

  • Eighteen months into the pandemic, why are there still supply chain problems?
  • How do packaging problems ratchet up grocery prices?
  • Is anyone taking advantage of the pandemic?
  • Are there bright spots? What foods won’t see steep increases?
  • How long will higher prices continue?