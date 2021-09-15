While we don’t know what kind of storage locker you have, if it’s movable and not permanently attached to the apartment, you should be able to take it with you. Even if it was attached to the property, you should be able to remove it and return the property to the condition in which it was provided to you. Our view might be different if the storage locker is more like kitchen cabinets, that are permanently fixed to the wall. In that case, most people would assume it would stay with the property.