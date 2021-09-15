According to the listing site’s analysis, buyers face 18 percent less competition in the ideal buying week in their market compared with the peak week in summer and 6 percent less competition than an average week. Realtor.com estimates that buyers can save as much as $10,000 on a median-priced home during the “best” week compared with the summer peak. Listings are up 31 percent on average during the ideal week compared with an average week during the year. Homes stay on the market a bit longer during the best week, which means buyers will have an average of seven extra days to consider whether they want to make an offer.