With the delta variant fueling a surge in infections among the unvaccinated, Biden’s move puts the onus on businesses to help contain the spread. The planned mandates, which would reach roughly two-thirds of the U.S. workforce, mark the most extensive government intervention into private companies and employer practices since the beginning of the pandemic.
Many Republican leaders have bucked at the move, accusing the president of overreach and of levying an undue burden on the business community. Over the weekend, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) declared on Twitter that there should be “NO VACCINE MANDATES.”
But a chorus of business leaders applaud Biden’s approach, saying it alleviates pressure for companies that wished to require vaccines but feared the stance would drive away workers. Nearly 11 million jobs remained unfilled at the end of July, a record high according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Columbia Sportswear has had drafts of vaccine mandates circulating through its corporate offices for months, chief executive Tim Boyle told The Post. But the Portland-based company was reluctant to take a stand on its own, lest it put some of its business “at risk,” he said.
“Now with the federal government stepping in, that’s where we really felt comfortable and immediately put out a similar message to our employees,” Boyle said.
Boyle is among the executives set to attend the meeting Wednesday. The group includes Disney CEO Bob Chapek, Microsoft president Brad Smith and Walgreens Boots Alliance CEO Roz Brewer. Kaiser Permanente CEO Greg Adams and Madeline Bell, chief executive of the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, also are attending, as is William Tate, president of Louisiana State University. All have either taken some steps to require vaccinations among their employees, or are in the midst of implementing rules in the wake of Biden’s order.
Disney, Walgreens and Kaiser Permanente did not immediately respond to requests for comment from The Post.
Some corporations, including McDonald’s, Delta Air Lines and Tyson Foods, had already pushed though vaccination mandates in some form prior to Biden’s announcements last week, which also required vaccinations for federal workers and for employees at most health care facilities that accept Medicare or Medicaid funding.
But the White House actions complicate an already murky picture for businesses in the age of the pandemic. Earlier this week, the trade group that represents Coca-Cola and Kellogg sent a letter to Biden with more than a dozen questions that surfaced in discussions with its members about the mandate, ranging from “Must an employee be fully vaccinated in order to work?” to “What is considered to be suitable documentation of a negative test result?”
“Federal agencies must move quickly, anticipate challenges, promptly answer questions and partner with the private sector if we are to realize successful implementation of the administration’s COVID-19 Action Plan and achieve our shared goal of increased vaccination rates,” Geoff Freeman, Consumer Brands chief executive, wrote in the letter.
Biden’s action came amid growing signs that the highly contagious delta variant, and the persistence of vaccine resistance, are combining to drag out the pandemic and slow the economic recovery.
“We’ve been patient, but our patience is wearing thin,” Biden said last week when he announced the new vaccine requirements. “And your refusal has cost all of us.”
Almost 200 million Americans are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, according to data from the national Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about 54 percent of the population. And nearly 210 million people have received at least one dose.