With the delta variant fueling a surge in infections among the unvaccinated, Biden’s move puts the onus on businesses to help contain the spread. The planned mandates, which would reach roughly two-thirds of the U.S. workforce, mark the most extensive government intervention into private companies and employer practices since the beginning of the pandemic.
Many Republican leaders have bucked at the move, accusing the president of overreach and of levying an undue burden on the business community. Over the weekend, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) declared on Twitter that there should be “NO VACCINE MANDATES.”
But a chorus of business leaders applaud Biden’s approach, saying it alleviates pressure for companies that wished to require vaccines but feared the stance would drive away workers. Nearly 11 million jobs remained unfilled at the end of July, a record high according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
“This is actually quite a good thing for leveling the playing field,” Tim Boyle, chief executive of Columbia Sportswear, told the Wall Street Journal. “Companies like ourselves that want to have employees encouraged to the highest degree to get vaccinated — this is going to give us the ability to do that and not put our business at risk.”
Boyle is among the executives set to attend the meeting Wednesday. The group includes Disney CEO Bob Chapek, Microsoft president Brad Smith and Walgreens Boots Alliance CEO Roz Brewer. Kaiser Permanente CEO Greg Adams and Madeline Bell, chief executive of the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia also are attending, as well as William Tate, president of Louisiana State University. All have already taken some steps to require vaccinations among their employees, and many are in the midst of expanding their rules in the wake of Biden’s order.
Disney, Columbia Sportswear, Walgreens and Kaiser Permanente did not immediately respond to requests from The Post.
Some corporations, including McDonald’s, Delta Air Lines and Tyson Foods, had already pushed though vaccination mandates in some form prior to Biden’s announcements last week, which also required vaccinations for federal workers and for employees at most health care facilities that accept Medicare or Medicaid funding.
Biden’s action came amid growing signs that the highly contagious delta variant, and the persistence of vaccine resistance, are combining to drag out the pandemic and slow the economic recovery.
“We’ve been patient, but our patience is wearing thin,” Biden said last week when he announced the new vaccine requirements. “And your refusal has cost all of us.”
Almost 200 million Americans are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, according to data from the national Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about 54 percent of the population. And nearly 210 million people have received at least one dose.