Ed, co-founder of the D.C.-based ice cream company Milk Cult, is an avid surfer, a motorcycle collector and a woodworker, so square footage and outdoor space were a priority. Olivia, who works in biotech marketing, loved the idea of restoring an older home and wanted to have covered outdoor space to have friends over for dinner.
After exploring neighborhoods all over Northeast and Southeast Washington and Prince George’s County and putting in 10 unsuccessful offers, Ed and Olivia lucked out with their accepted backup offer for a 100-year-old Cape Cod on a wooded lot in Riverdale Park.
"We love Riverdale Park and our neighbors,” says Ed. “There’s ton of green space and it’s great being able to walk to everything along Route 1 — Hyattsville, Mount Rainier — and get to Northeast D.C. in a few minutes.”
After moving into the home in December 2020, the pair spent the first six months updating the kitchen and collecting original mid-century furniture to bring out the wood floors.
“The house has these great warm, original hardwood floors, arched doorways and tremendous light in every room,” says Olivia. “I’ve gotten really into gardening. There are bee boxes in the side yard, so everything blooms beautifully with help from the pollinators and there is a huge oak tree in the back that we get to watch change through the seasons. I’ve never lived anywhere with so much wildlife — every morning there are rabbits and squirrels in the yard, robins made nests on the windowsills this spring, and I always see toads and newts gardening.”
With the help of a few friends, Ed built a motorcycle and wood shop out back along the same aesthetic lines of the house.
“After years of just keeping my bikes under a tarp in D.C., it’s nice to have a real workspace,” Ed says. “I worked up the design of what I wanted and a friend came over and helped build it in a long weekend.”
In this ongoing feature, we ask homeowners what they love most about their home. If you’d like to share your story, please send a photo of the room/feature you love (preferably with you in the photo, too) and 400 to 450 words describing the space and why you love it to: mlerner@gmail.com.
Read more in Real Estate: