The charged reactions to the vaccine mandate remind me of a workplace legal battle from 2016, when the Barack Obama administration tried to expand overtime eligibility for the first time since 2004 by nearly doubling the income threshold. Opponents argued it was an illegal overreach, too burdensome on businesses, and would result in massive job cuts. Some employers took proactive steps to comply; others held out to see how the courts would react. In November 2016, a court blocked the rule from taking effect, and that seemed to be the end of it.