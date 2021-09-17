In May, McDonald’s announced that it had raised its hourly rate to a range of $11 to $17 for entry-level workers, and $15 to $20 for managers. Also in May, the fast-casual chain Chipotle announced that it had raised its average wage to about $15 per hour. Taco Bell, meanwhile, has used hiring parties to attract staff, as well as expanded benefits with paid time off, free family meals and more employee development opportunities, Yum! Brands CFO Chris Turner said during an earnings call in July.