An adaptation of the comic-book series by Brian K. Vaughan and Pia Guerra, “Y: The Last Man” depicts an apocalyptic world in which every mammal with a Y chromosome suddenly and with no explanation dies. One subplot of this show is how gender inequality contributes to the chaos. The women are left to rebuild but aren’t equipped to handle the mayhem, because so many vital job fields were dominated by men, leaving too few qualified women to handle the mayhem.