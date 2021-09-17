Representatives from Apple and Google were invited to a meeting in the upper house of Russia’s parliament on Thursday, according to reporting from the Associated Press. After the meeting, leaders said in a statement that Apple would cooperate with Russian authorities.
Apple and Google did not immediately respond to requests for comment from The Post.
Natalia Krapiva, a digital rights attorney with the internet freedom group Access Now, said that clearly Apple and Google “took this decision under pressure. But the companies owe the Russian people an explanation.”
In a tweet directed to Apple she said, “I can’t believe I need to say this but even in Russia, voting is not criminal behavior.”
The clash between Moscow and Silicon Valley underscores the increasingly perilous waters tech companies must navigate worldwide as their services become ever more important to political campaigns. That includes the United States, where leaders of both major parties have long sought to shape how policies are established and enforced — all while complaining that the scales are tilted against them.
Voting began Friday in elections for the State Duma or lower house of parliament. Independent observer group Golos has criticized the three-day election — allegedly a pandemic measure — because it leaves ballot boxes vulnerable to interference over two nights.
Alexei Navalny’s “Smart Voting” tool, supported by a website called Smart Voting and app called Navalny, is designed to direct opposition voters to the candidate most likely to defeat candidates from United Russia. It released voting recommendations Wednesday.
The aim of the tool is to prevent the fragmentation of opposition votes, and to direct them to the candidate in each seat assessed by Navalny’s team as most likely to defeat Putin’s party. It was banned by Russian authorities, after Navalny’s political network was banned as extremists by the a Russian court in June.
Members of Navalny’s team condemned Apple and Google for removing the app. Ivan Zhdanov, a key ally, tweeted a screenshot of an email from Apple explaining that the app had been deleted because it contained content that was “illegal in Russia.” Navalny’s press secretary Kyra Yarmysh, who recently fled the country, called it “an outstanding act of censorship.
“It is a pity that at the time of the confrontation between honest people and a corrupt regime, these companies played into the hands of the latter,” she said on Twitter.
Navalny was poisoned on Aug. 20, 2020. After recovering in Germany, Navalny returned to Russia this year and was imprisoned, after which authorities launched an unprecedented crackdown on the political movement he has led since the late 2000s.
Now, Navalny faces at least two years in prison. Meanwhile, opposition figures, human rights activists and human rights lawyers have gone into exile to avoid conviction and imprisonment or prolonged periods of house arrest.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the decisions by Apple and Google to remove the apps was welcome. “They have met the lawful demands,” he told journalists.
“After all, lawful demands were made to Apple. This application is prohibited in the territory of our country. Both platforms received relevant notices and it seems they have made the decision consistent with the letter and the spirit of the law,” Peskov said.