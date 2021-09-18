Sitting near some of Boston’s most renowned historical landmarks, the Skinny House is an unofficial stop for those participating in the Freedom Trail Walking Tours — which visits 16 national sites in its route. The house is located right across from Copp’s Hill Burying Ground, Boston’s second oldest cemetery that includes the graves of two Puritan ministers associated with the Salem witch trials. The upper deck offers a view of the same harbor where chests of tea were thrusted into the water as part of the country’s iconic 1773 Boston Tea Party. The USS Constitution, the 224-year-old ship that defeated four British frigates in 1812, is visible as well.