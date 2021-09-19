The reason child-care centers pay less than service sector jobs is tied to their business model. Staffing costs are by far the biggest budget item at day-care centers, as many must abide by local laws that mandate one caregiver per three to five kids, depending on the ages of the kids and the area of the country. Childcare labor costs can be as much as 50 to 60 percent of a day care budget, according to a Treasury report. By contrast, restaurant labor costs tend to be about 30 percent of their budgets.