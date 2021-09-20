“Over the past few weeks, I have traveled across the country to see firsthand the devastating human and economic toll of extreme weather exacerbated by climate change,” Biden said in a statement. “Rising temperatures pose an imminent threat to millions of American workers exposed to the elements, to kids in schools without air conditioning, to seniors in nursing homes without cooling resources, and particularly to disadvantaged communities.”
The call comes after a summer of record heat, including a heat wave in the Pacific Northwest that saw at least two workers collapse and die, and other climate-related disasters like storms in Louisiana and New York, and extreme fires in California.
Worker advocates have said that extreme heat has posed a major threat for workers who toil outside and those who work indoors in facilities like warehouses for years. According to the BLS, 43 workers died from heat-related illnesses in 2019, the last year that data is available.
The new OSHA standard will likely include hard rules about breaks, shade access, and water availability that businesses would have to follow when temperatures hit a certain threshold, under the threat of financial penalties.
Some states like California have instituted their own rules for the heat, but critics contend that these rules are often patchwork and not always well enforced. And there have been growing complaints about conditions faced by warehouse workers in what is one of the country’s fastest growing sectors.
In response to the heat wave this summer, Oregon announced emergency rules mandating that employers provide cool water, adequate shade and rest breaks every two hours when the temperature in work areas, indoors or outdoors, exceeds 90 degrees.
And pressure has been increasing on OSHA to act, too. Legislation introduced by Democrats in Congress in March would have required OSHA to establish federal rules to protect workers in extreme heat conditions across the country. The Biden administration said previously the creation of such a rule was a top priority.
The rule-making process will require an extensive public comment period and kick off a legal process that requires the agency to establish that there is widespread risk. The process could take years before the final standard is in effect.
But advocates said that having the White House lend its attention to the issue would send a signal to companies that would be felt more immediately. OSHA said it also plans to implement better enforcement of heat issues under its current rules, that will see inspectors prioritize heat-related complaints and initiate more inspections on high heat days.
“Throughout the nation, millions of workers face serious hazards from high temperatures both outdoors and indoors,” Labor Secretary Marty Walsh said in a statement. “Amid changing climate, the growing frequency and intensity of extreme heat events is increasing the dangers workers face, especially for workers of color who disproportionately work in essential jobs in tough conditions.”