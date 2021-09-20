Make sure the information your lender has is correct. Pull your credit report as soon as you start the home-buying process and make sure everything is accurate. You can go to annualcreditreport.com for free access to all three of your credit bureau reports.

If you have high balances on any of your credit cards, consider paying them down — you generally don’t want any credit card to have more than 30 percent of your total credit available being used.

Hold off on opening a new credit card for a while — new accounts can temporarily hurt your credit score. Consider a “consumer-permissioned-information” option for your credit report. In these are programs, consumers allow a bank or credit-reporting agency to see the information in their bank accounts, giving lenders more information about cash flow and allowing them to make better decisions. These programs help consumers by giving more information to lenders to help them more fully assess a potential borrower, beyond just the information in the application or in the credit report.

Keep paying your bills — a missed payment, especially a recent one, can really hurt your credit score. Be vigilant about your budget in the months leading up to your application, prioritizing those essential bills.