“It’s easy to look to the nearest headline like Evergrande and attach a cause and effect, but this market has experienced almost no downside volatility for a long time and a pullback was long overdue,” David Bahnsen, chief investment officer of The Bahnsen Group, said Monday in comments emailed to The Post. “Evergrande’s collapsing bond prices have been forecasting its challenges for some time.”
The Evergrande Group is the most debt-laden property developer in the world, with obligations in excess of $300 billion, and earlier this month the company sounded the alarm that it could not keep up with its obligations to lenders, investors and suppliers. Construction on many of its projects has halted, and amid a wider debt crackdown in Beijing, concerns are mounting that the company’s failure could spark a broader crisis in the real estate market, a key engine of China’s economy.
Concerns about China are adding to an already risk-studded September trading landscape. Fall is a notoriously tough time for stocks, and the global surge of the delta variant has cast a pall over the economic recovery. Tensions around the debt limit, infrastructure and Federal Reserve policy add to the uncertainty.
The Standard & Poor’s 500 index has notched back-to-back losses for the past two weeks, and the trend seems likely to continue: The broad gauge sank more than 1.3 percent Monday. The tech-heavy Nasdaq pulled back even further, falling 1.6 percent.
“While history has shown that over the past 40 years the stock market has experienced an intra year pullback often in excess of 5-10%, we have not seen any real consolidation of this magnitude since last October,” Wayne Wicker, chief investment officer at Vantagepoint Funds, said in an email to The Post. “As a result, the market is anticipating a number of worries to result in a normal pullback in the coming months.”
Traders flocked to safe-havens, sending gold up more than 0.4 percent to roughly $1,758 per troy ounce. The yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note sank .05 percent. Yields fall as bond prices rise.
Volatility reached oil markets, sending Brent crude, the international benchmark, down nearly 2 percent to $73.87 a barrel. West Texas Intermediate, the U.S. oil benchmark, declined 2.2 percent to trade around $70.34 per barrel.
Investors are closely watching the Federal Reserve, which begins its two-day meeting Tuesday, for signs of possible monetary tightening after months of wildly accommodative policy in the pandemic.