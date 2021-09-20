Home buyers frustrated by high prices in D.C. have turned to Hyattsville, Md., not far from the D.C. border in Prince George’s County, for many years in search of more-affordable homes.

The city’s Arts District, shops, restaurants and proximity to public transportation make it a walkable alternative to D.C. But home prices in Hyattsville have made some sections of that community out of reach for buyers with a budget capped at $400,000. For example, the median sales price for a home in the Hyattsville Zip code 20781 was $533,000 in July, according to Bright MLS.

Buyers seeking a more affordable alternative might want to try neighborhoods just outside of Hyattsville.

For example, the single-family home at 7735 Emerson Rd. in the 20784 Zip code in Prince George’s County near Hyattsville is priced at $368,999. The home is not in a homeowner association, which means HOA fees are not required. Annual property taxes are $3,327.

The house is in the West Lanham Hills neighborhood and is 1.7 miles from the New Carrollton Metro station. The Hyattsville Arts District is about four miles away, and Woodmore Towne Centre, which has shops and restaurants, is about five miles away.

Built in 1939, this Cape Cod-style home has 1,092 square feet on three levels. The house has hardwood floors on the main level, an open living and dining room, an updated kitchen with stainless-steel appliances, white cabinets, a white tile backsplash and quartz counters. A deck is off the kitchen. Two bedrooms and one full bath are on the main level. The upper level has a bedroom with a private full bathroom. The unfinished walk-out basement has a washer and dryer and a door to the fenced backyard.

The house has central air conditioning and gas heat and hot water. Only on-street parking is available.

Assigned schools include Glenridge Elementary, Charles Carroll Middle and Parkdale High. All three schools are rated below average compared to other schools in Maryland by GreatSchools.org. For a virtual tour, click here.

For more information, contact real estate agent Pam Jenkins with Weichert Realtors at 301-728-1005.

