Buyers seeking a more affordable alternative might want to try neighborhoods just outside of Hyattsville.
For example, the single-family home at 7735 Emerson Rd. in the 20784 Zip code in Prince George’s County near Hyattsville is priced at $368,999. The home is not in a homeowner association, which means HOA fees are not required. Annual property taxes are $3,327.
The house is in the West Lanham Hills neighborhood and is 1.7 miles from the New Carrollton Metro station. The Hyattsville Arts District is about four miles away, and Woodmore Towne Centre, which has shops and restaurants, is about five miles away.
Built in 1939, this Cape Cod-style home has 1,092 square feet on three levels. The house has hardwood floors on the main level, an open living and dining room, an updated kitchen with stainless-steel appliances, white cabinets, a white tile backsplash and quartz counters. A deck is off the kitchen. Two bedrooms and one full bath are on the main level. The upper level has a bedroom with a private full bathroom. The unfinished walk-out basement has a washer and dryer and a door to the fenced backyard.
The house has central air conditioning and gas heat and hot water. Only on-street parking is available.
Assigned schools include Glenridge Elementary, Charles Carroll Middle and Parkdale High. All three schools are rated below average compared to other schools in Maryland by GreatSchools.org. For a virtual tour, click here.
For more information, contact real estate agent Pam Jenkins with Weichert Realtors at 301-728-1005.
