1. Consider consigning. One idea that has picked up speed around the country is the use of consignment stores. You give them what you want to sell and, if it sells, the company gives you around half (more or less) of what they get. Some items may give you a higher percentage of the final sales price than others, but the concept is that you bring the items in, they sell them and you get some money. Some consignment stores are run by charities and, even if the items don’t sell, you can donate them to the charity and take a tax deduction.