It has an $83.5 million, dollar-backed payment also due Thursday and a $47.5 million payment due Sept. 29. Both bonds would default if Evergrande can’t settle the interest payments within 30 days.
The company is teetering from $300 billion in debt and has been cut off by Beijing regulators from more borrowing. Economists feared the firm’s collapse could cause a contagion, sending shock waves through global markets and depressing Chinese buying power and hammering home values.
Investors are keeping a close eye on how Beijing handles the crisis. Chinese President Xi Jinping has made limiting financial risk one of the “three tough battles” of his policy agenda, but experts are skeptical that regulators would allow such a major financial institution — Evergrande has offshoots in wealth management, hospitality, mineral extraction and manufacturing — to fail.
Still, the Dow Jones industrial average picked up 413 points, or 1.2 percent, in late morning trading. The Nasdaq jumped 0.8 percent and the S&P 500 gained 1 percent.
Overseas markets mostly trended higher. The HSI in Hong Kong rose 0.5 percent, and the Nikkei index in Tokyo lost 0.7 percent. In Europe, Germany’s Dax was up nearly 0.8 percent and London’s FTSE was the worldwide winner, up 1.38 percent.
Investors are awaiting word from Federal Reserve Chairman Jay Powell on the central bank’s outlook for the American economy as the delta variant of the coronavirus grips the country, and Congress approaches a stalemate on crucial debt-limit legislation.
Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (Ky.) has vowed to block efforts to raise the debt limit, which allows the country to pay its bills and avoid default, insisting that Democrats pass the measure without bipartisan support. The White House has demanded that the GOP join in the legislation, as it has for years.
Former Republican treasury secretaries Henry Paulson and Steven Mnuchin met with McConnell in recent weeks to attempt to sway him to join the effort. Economists have cautioned that a U.S. default could plunge the economy into recession and set off a global financial calamity. McConnell was unmoved, The Washington Post reported Wednesday.
Coronavirus fears have also plagued markets. Total deaths from the virus exceeded those of the 1918 Spanish flu pandemic this week, and hospitalizations and intensive care unit occupancy rates continue to rise in some states where residents are resistant to vaccination.