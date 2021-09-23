Proactive problem-solving: If the opportunity arises, you could mention that you’ve noticed a lack of engagement in the Monday meetings, then pitch solutions such as the weekly announcements email bulletin or even recorded playbacks of each meeting, so your increasingly remote workforce can catch up on their own schedule. Bear in mind, however, that making those suggestions may mean taking them on yourself — and, most likely, they’ll join the pile of unread emails and unseen videos many of us never manage to go back and open.