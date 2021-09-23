Since early in the pandemic, the Fed has been buying $120 billion in Treasury bonds and mortgage-backed securities each month, which has held down mortgage rates. Although events could overtake the Fed’s plans, it appears that the central bank wants to give financial markets ample warning about its plans. The last time the central bank wound down its bond-buying program — following the Great Recession — the markets reacted strongly, with what is known as the “taper tantrum,” causing mortgage rates to soar. Some expect the Fed to announce it will begin curtailing its purchases at its next meeting in November.