The reversal follows a wild trading session earlier this week triggered by fears of Evergrande Group, a Chinese mega developer on the verge of collapse. But concerns of the conglomerate’s impeding demise were eased on Wednesday after it announced a deal with domestic creditors to meet a $35.8 million coupon payment for a Shenzhen-traded yuan bond. But it remains unclear whether the company will make good on an $83.5 million, dollar-backed payment due Thursday.
Evergrande’s aggressive model of debt-fueled expansion has saddled the company with $300 billion in debt, which is roughly equivalent to 2 percent of China’s gross domestic product. After a downturn in the Chinese property market, combined with strict government rules that curbed lending to highly leveraged developers, the group is now caught in a potentially lethal liquidity crisis.
On Thursday morning, Chinese state media outlets reported that Xu Jiayin, Evergrande’s founder, led meetings of company managers late into the night Wednesday as he tried to restart construction on apartment complexes in dozens of cities across China.
These signs of tentative progress boosted the group’s shares to their highest single-day gains in a year and eased concerns of imminent contagion rippling through the global financial system. Still, the crisis is threatening to drag down home prices and pile pressure on the broader economy. In an effort to reduce its exposure, Chinese Estates Holdings, a major backer of Evergrande, announced Thursday that it plans to sell its 751 million shares due to concerns about the stock’s volatility.
A knock-on effect for property, where the majority of urban household wealth is stored, could spark widespread anger from homeowners. Buyers of unfinished Evergrande apartments, as well as company employees and suppliers, have staged protests across China in recent weeks in a bid to press authorities into ensuring they are not left out of pocket.
Such public displays of discontent from the middle-class are a setback for Chinese President Xi Jinping’s pledge to spread “common prosperity” across Chinese society.
In the U.S., investors also appeared buoyed by the latest announcements from the Federal Reserve. On Wednesday, Fed leaders signaled that the central bank would not be pulling back just yet on the financial support that has boosted the U.S. economy since the beginning of the pandemic. But officials indicated that the Fed could start to dialing back its aggressive policies later this year, with an interest rate hike arriving as early as 2022.