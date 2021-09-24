“When the stock market is going through a sell-off, you may not be able to buy the dip, because of your emotions,” Cox said. “Buy the dip is one of those things that works really well on paper, but it doesn’t work well in real life. It’s something that I personally struggle with because as an investor, I want to buy the dip, but I’m human and sometimes I don’t feel good when the market’s going down. Buy the dip is market timing.”