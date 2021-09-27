“While we stand by the need to develop this experience, we’ve decided to pause this project,” Adam Mosserim, the head of Instagram, wrote Monday in a blog post. “This will give us time to work with parents, experts, policymakers and regulators, to listen to their concerns, and to demonstrate the value and importance of this project for younger teens online today.”
Instagram Kids was presented as an ad-free version of the app, replete with certain “age-appropriate content and features.” It would have a suite of tools allowing parents to control how much time their kids can spend on the app, who can message them, who can follow them, and who they can follow.
But critics argued that marketing an Instragram app specifically for children would only expand their smartphone use at a time when children already spend too much time in front of screens.
Mosseri said Instagram Kids, despite its name, would actually be meant primarily for “tweens” aged 10-12.
“The reality is that kids are already online, and we believe that developing age-appropriate experiences designed specifically for them is far better for parents than where we are today,” wrote Mosseri.