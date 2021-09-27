“While we stand by the need to develop this experience, we’ve decided to pause this project,” Adam Mosseri, the head of Instagram, wrote Monday in a blog post. “This will give us time to work with parents, experts, policymakers and regulators, to listen to their concerns, and to demonstrate the value and importance of this project for younger teens online today.”
Instagram Kids was presented as an ad-free version of the app, replete with certain “age-appropriate content and features.” It would have a suite of tools allowing parents to control how much time their kids can spend on the app, who can message them, who can follow them, and who they can follow.
But critics contend that marketing a social media app specifically for children would only expand their smartphone use at a time when they already spend too much time in front of screens. Facebook’s own internal researchers concluded that Instagram was making mental health problems worse for many of its younger users, according to a recent report from the Wall Street Journal. The researchers found that 32 percent of teenage girls said that when they felt bad about their bodies, Instagram made them feel worse, for example.
Antigone Davis, Facebook’s Global Head of Safety, is scheduled to address the issue before the Senate Subcommittee on Consumer Protection, Product Safety and Data Security on Thursday.
The hearing is the latest effort by members of Congress to curb the kid-focused project. In early April, four Democratic lawmakers wrote a letter to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg urging him to abandon the offering. They said Facebook could not be trusted to protect images of children or to control who they are chatting with.
They also expressed concerns that excessive social media use is worsening instances of depression and self-harm among teenagers, and said that Facebook should find ways to get children and pre-teens to stop using any of its apps, as opposed to marketing a new app for them.
“Facebook has a record of failing to protect children’s privacy and safety, casting serious doubt on its ability to do so on a version of Instagram that is marketed to children,” the lawmakers wrote.
Mosseri said Instagram Kids, despite its name, would actually be meant primarily for “tweens” aged 10-12.
“The reality is that kids are already online, and we believe that developing age-appropriate experiences designed specifically for them is far better for parents than where we are today,” wrote Mosseri.