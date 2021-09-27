Now in your particular situation, the home has a mortgage and the other owner does not want to sell the home. Well, you now have to agree on what the home is worth and how you’re going to come to that value. Some people simply agree on a value and use that. Others may need real estate agents to come see the home and give them an analysis of what they think the home would be worth if it was sold in the current marketplace. Other heirs may want to hire a professional property appraiser to come in and provide their determination of the value.