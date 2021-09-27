For example, the condo at 1438 Meridian Pl. NW #102 in Columbia Heights is priced at $349,000. Monthly condo fees are $268 and annual property taxes are $2,776. The condo fee includes common area maintenance, trash, sewer and water services.
Built in 1910, the condo building includes distinctive architectural details such as tall arched windows surrounded by bricks on the facade. The condo is four blocks from the Columbia Heights Metro station and three blocks from the DC USA shopping center, which includes Target, Best Buy and a variety of other stores. A Giant grocery store, numerous restaurants and the Gala Hispanic Theatre are also within three blocks of the condo.
The 589-square-foot condo, which is on the first floor, includes two bedrooms and one bathroom. The condo includes hardwood floors in the living and dining area and a partially open kitchen with tile floors, black granite counters, white cabinets and white appliances. Both bedrooms have carpet. One bedroom, which is accessed through French doors off the living area, has two closets. The two bedrooms share an updated bathroom, and the unit also has a closet with a stacked washer and dryer.
The condo has central air conditioning, electric heat and an electric water heater. Pets are allowed in the building. Only on-street parking is available.
Assigned schools include Raymond Elementary, MacFarland Middle, Columbia Heights Education Campus and Roosevelt High. The elementary school and Columbia Heights Educational Campus are rated above average by GreatSchools.org compared to other schools in D.C., while the middle and high school are rated below average.
