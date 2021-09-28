Ford said its $7 billion share represents the largest single U.S. investment in electric vehicles by any automaker. “We are moving now to deliver breakthrough electric vehicles for the many rather than the few,” Ford CEO Jim Farley said Monday in a news release.
The project includes three expansive manufacturing facilities. The first, called Blue Oval City, will produce electric pickup trucks in western Tennessee.
The facility is supposed to include a vertically integrated truck production plant combined with a battery production plant, key suppliers and recycling facilities. The 3,600-acre campus is expected to employ about 6,000 people. According to Ford, it will be the largest auto-manufacturing site in U.S. history.
A pair of battery manufacturing plants will be established in central Kentucky. They will be financed and run by BlueOvalSK, a new joint venture of Ford and a South Korean energy company SK Innovation.
The investments are meant to help Ford pivot toward a carbon-free future, executives said. The automaker has said it wants 40 to 50 percent of its global vehicle volume to be fully electric by 2030.
All three factories are expected to begin production in 2025.