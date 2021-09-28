“People have known for quite some time that this was the requirement and I’ve made it loud and clear over my four weeks in office that I was not going to change my position because I’m charged with protecting the health of all New Yorkers,” Hochul told reporters on Monday. “What’s going to happen tomorrow is that these hospitals and nursing homes who’ve had warning that this is going to happen will be working with us later today and tonight to figure out where people are needed and how we can deploy them in essential areas.”