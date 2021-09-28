Wall Street received its clearest signal yet that the Federal Reserve would ease off its aggressive monetary policy, as central bankers indicated last week they will pull back on supports for markets in November if the economy progresses as expected. Since then, Treasury yields have pushed higher, compelling some investors to seek out alternatives to stocks.
The yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note climbed to 1.541 percent Tuesday morning, notching its sixth straight day of increases and closing in on three-month highs. Yields rise as bond prices fall
“The gyrations felt across markets today are another sign that investors have become too comfortable with the levels of monetary stimulus the Fed has injected over the last 18 months,” said Charlie Ripley, senior investment strategist for Allianz Investment Management. “Since the Fed signaled they would begin paring back stimulus in the near future, treasury yields have been on the rise and growth stocks are taking the biggest hit as valuations in a higher rate regime look less attractive, especially in the technology sector.”
Some of the biggest names in tech — which have driven the record-shattering growth on Wall Street since the pandemic began — sank during the morning trading session. Microsoft, Facebook and Google’s parent company, Alphabet, fell by more than 3 percent, while Amazon dropped nearly 2.8 percent.
Amazon’s chief executive, Jeff Bezos, owns The Washington Post.
While information technology and communication services suffered the heaviest losses, every sector except energy was in the red.
The gradual shift away from an expansive monetary policy and the political contest over President Biden’s economic agenda have rattled markets in recent weeks.
Fed signals easing of market supports could start in November, despite ongoing threat of delta variant
Investors are also grappling with a tense and potentially catastrophic struggle over the debt-ceiling in Washington. On Tuesday Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned lawmakers that the U.S. will run out of flexibility to avoid breaching the debt limit on Oct. 18. Her letter to Congress arrived less than a day after Senate Republicans blocked a bill that would suspend the debt ceiling and prevent a government shutdown on Friday.