Most roofs installed in the United States are asphalt shingles. The reasons are many, but for the most part asphalt is easy to install and affordable. The issue is the asphalt shingles of today are nothing like the ones that were manufactured even 40 years ago. I exposed the shortcomings about five years ago in my book “Roofing Ripoff.” You might want to read this short book. It will absolutely put your head on a swivel as to all things asphalt shingle. I discovered while writing the book how to make asphalt shingles last 40 or more years. It’s all in the book.