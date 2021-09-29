Schools are scrambling to find new vendors and are at the mercy of higher prices, while lacking the option of a more formal bid process, said Wilson with the Urban School Food Alliance. Many food manufacturers stopped making products specifically for school cafeterias when in-person school closed down in spring 2020 and have been slow to resume. Many vendors determined that schools were their least profitable customers and have canceled contracts. And the vendors that still service them have incurred higher costs themselves, costs they pass along.