The Chase is the future home of Bevy Food Hall, which will be on the ground floor. MRP Realty partnered with Cana Development to develop the food hall, which is expected to have nine individual stalls across 10,000 square feet of open space. Bozzuto is the property manager for the Chase.
Building amenities in the Chase include a fifth-floor outdoor swimming pool, with seating and outdoor grills adjacent to the Lanai Atrium and Bar, which has a full kitchen for entertaining. Other amenities include a fitness room with complimentary classes and a yoga space, a pet spa, a co-working space, private work rooms, bike storage and a bike-repair space.
The building also has electric car charging stations, 24-hour concierge services and 24-hour emergency maintenance. An 8,000-square-foot community dog park is adjacent to the building and a District Dogs location for grooming, boarding and training is anticipated to open in the Chase by late 2021 or early 2022.
Apartment amenities include luxury vinyl flooring, quartz counters, subway tile backsplashes and energy-efficient features.
Currently available apartments at the Chase range from a 432-square-foot studio to a 1,061-square-foot unit with two bedrooms and two bathrooms. Rents start at $1,753 for a studio to $3,074 for a two-bedroom unit.
The Bryant Street development already includes Coda, a 145-unit apartment building that is more than 90 percent leased, and opened in the fall of 2020.
Rents of currently available units at the Coda range from $1,825 for a 628-square-foot one-bedroom apartment with one bathroom to $3,608 for a 1,358-square-foot apartment with two bedrooms and two bathrooms.
For more information, visit www.chasedc.com.
Read more in Real Estate: