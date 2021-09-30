Abrams writes that she represents a group of 21 former and current staffers, employed throughout the company, who participated in drafting the post under condition of anonymity.
“I personally experienced quite a bit of trauma at Blue Origin,” Abrams said in an interview with The Post. “I was not the first and I was not the last.”
The Post was not immediately able to confirm the identities of the 20 unnamed employees or corroborate the allegations in the letter.
In a statement, Blue Origin said that the company “has no tolerance for discrimination or harassment of any kind. We provide numerous avenues for employees, including a 24/7 anonymous hotline, and will promptly investigate any new claims of misconduct.”
The allegations come in a pivotal moment for Blue Origin, as the company attempts to compete in the increasingly crowded race to privatize space travel. Its ambitions have grown since it was founded by Bezos in 2000, as a consortium of scientists and engineers dedicated to disrupting spaceflight. Blue Origin has proceeded slowly toward this goal. The company marked their first human spaceflight this summer, more than 20 years after its founding, a milestone that lagged behind Elon Musk’s Space X and Richard Branson’s Virgin Galactic.
The group said that several senior leaders at Blue Origin had acted inappropriately with women and that this behavior was known throughout the company.
One senior executive, the group alleges, was reported multiple times to the Blue Origin management for sexual harassment but was later appointed to a hiring committee tasked with filling a senior human resources role. Another former leader, in charge of recruiting employees, repeatedly treated women staffers in a “condescending and demeaning manner,” the group writes, asking about their dating lives and referring to them as “baby girl,” “baby doll,” or “sweetheart.”
The letter writers say it appeared to many of them that the former leader was “protected by his close personal relationship with Bezos,” and only left the company after groping a female subordinate.
“We had this growing community” of people who left Blue Origin, Abrams said. “We joked we’d create ‘I survived Blue Origin patches.’”
In an interview with CBS aired on Thursday morning, Abrams said she was fired from Blue Origin in 2019, after clashing with superiors about the culture at the company. As she was being terminated, says her manager said that she was being fired because Blue Origin chief executive Bob Smith could no longer trust her.
In a statement Thursday to The Post, Blue Origin said “Ms. Abrams was dismissed for cause two years ago after repeated warnings for issues involving federal export control regulations.”
“I never received any warnings, verbal or written, from management regarding issues involving federal export control regulations,” Abrams wrote in a statement to The Post.
After she was ousted from the company, Abrams says met with several current and former staffers, often at her home, and together they made plans to air their grievances against the company, culminating in the essay. The group members come from all the major departments at the company, Abrams said, and more than half were in or have technical roles.
The document also alleges that the high-pressure contest to advance spaceflight technology and edge out competing outfits has undermined safety concerns at the company. “At Blue Origin, a common question during high-level meetings was, ‘When will Elon or Branson fly?’ the group wrote, referring to Elon Musk, the founder of SpaceX and Richard Branson of Virgin Galactic.
“Competing with other billionaires — and ‘making progress for Jeff’ — seemed to take precedence over safety concerns that would have slowed down the schedule,” the group wrote.
Many of the current and former employees said that they would not fly in a vehicle made by Blue Origin. “And no wonder — we have all seen how often teams are stretched beyond reasonable limits,” they said.
Bezos himself was one of four crew members on the company’s first human flight in July.
Blue Origin isn’t the first Bezos-founded company to be accused of fostering a toxic culture. After more than 550 Amazon employees signed onto a petition describing “underlying culture of systemic discrimination, harassment, bullying and bias against women and underrepresented groups,” the company opened an investigation into the culture of its cloud computing unit. On Tuesday Amazon settled a long-running dispute with two former tech workers it fired after they criticized the company for its climate policies and warehouse safety record.
The allegations come as Blue Origin presses a legal challenge against the federal government to receive a slice of NASA’s lucrative lunar lander contract, in an attempt to force the agency to fund a second spacecraft to ferry astronauts to and from the lunar surface.
The lawsuit, filed last month, came after Blue Origin’s protested NASA’s decision to award a $2.9 billion contract to develop the Human Landing System solely to Musk’s SpaceX.
