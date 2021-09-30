“I am happy to have resolved our differences with Disney,” Johansson said in a statement.
“I’m very pleased that we have been able to come to a mutual agreement with Scarlett Johansson regarding ‘Black Widow,’ ” said Alan Bergman, chairman of Disney Studios Content.
Both sides alluded to potential future collaborations, particularly on a film based on the Tower of Terror theme-park ride, which Johansson has been developing with the studio. (Johansson’s deal on Marvel movies is over. The actress played Natasha Romanoff, or the Black Widow, in nine titles.)
Johansson’s case was predicated on a March 2019 email from David Galluzzi, Marvel’s chief counsel, noting that Johansson’s “whole deal is based on the premise that the film would be widely theatrically released like our other pictures.”
She and her representatives at the powerhouse Creative Artists Agency argued that the letter amounted to a commitment not to put the film on Disney Plus simultaneously.
Disney countered that the actress had been paid $20 million, generally the upper limit of a Hollywood star’s salary, and suggested that she had received her full pay despite the move to digital, with an “ability to earn additional compensation on top of the $20M.”
“Black Widow” has grossed just $380 million around the world, significantly less than the $1 billion or more many of Disney’s Marvel movies take in, though it is hard to quantify how much of that shortfall is because of the simultaneous release.
Legal experts anticipated a settlement after Johansson’s move generated a heap of publicity, much of it bad for Disney, as other stars and Hollywood figures rallied to her defense. Disney was unlikely to risk a trial or the discovery phase that comes with one, which would unearth information and exchanges that Hollywood studios intensely prefer to keep private.
Still, the fact that it reached the lawsuit stage underscores the ferocity of the battle between talent and corporations, as each side seeks to ensure maximum profits in the shift from legacy to digital distribution — and, in some cases, how much studios are eager to please Wall Street with their new streaming services, even if it means angering talent.
Legal experts told The Washington Post in July that they were surprised Disney let it get this far and read the company’s reaction partly as a sign of it testing the waters with talent. Disney doubled down after the lawsuit with a statement criticizing the actress, accusing her of ignoring a human toll.
“The lawsuit is especially sad and distressing in its callous disregard for the horrific and prolonged global effects of the covid-19 pandemic,” the company said in a statement at the time. The move appeared to backfire on Disney, generating a harsh chorus of criticism.
Shortly after the suit, Disney announced a deal with “Cruella” star Emma Stone for a sequel to that movie, despite shifting that film to a simultaneous digital release, too, suggesting with its offer of a new and likely bonus-laden film that it was unwilling to risk another lawsuit.
Such tension is unlikely to dissipate, talent representatives say, as they and companies aim to figure out new payout structures at a time when many films go directly to streaming and don’t generate documentable revenue as a theatrical release does. But they are less likely to play out as publicly as this.
For now, they are also less likely to play out that way at Disney: The company is releasing its next big batch of movies exclusively to theaters.