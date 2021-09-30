Johansson in July had sued Disney in Los Angeles County Superior Court for releasing her Marvel film “Black Widow” earlier that month simultaneously on its Disney Plus Premier Access platform, where it could be purchased for $30. The actress alleged that the shift violated her contract by potentially limiting ticket sales, depriving her of maximum bonuses from theatrical revenue that can reach as high as $30 or $40 million. It was a rare display of a studio and one of its top stars facing off in public.