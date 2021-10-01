My doctor told me it would not be a good idea to continue with Uber because of international passengers. For three months, that meant I went without a paycheck. I had no choice but to start a GoFundMe campaign at the end of July. Still, it wasn’t enough to pay for all my medical bills, pay for my prescriptions, pay for my rent. It’s been a horrible struggle. It’s been probably the hardest three months of my life. I don’t know how many nights I cried myself to sleep wondering, ‘How are we going to get through this? How are we even going to survive, because I can’t buy food?’ I have this GoFundMe, but I also have my health that I have to worry about. What’s going to take precedence: my life or my shelter?