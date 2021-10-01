The Postal Service has struggled for years with financial losses due to declining mail use, and the pandemic exposed more issues within the agency as it struggled to cope with an avalanche of e-commerce purchases, worker availability problems and a disorganized processing network.
DeJoy, the controversial Trump ally who took over the agency months before the 2020 presidential election, introduced his vision for the agency in March with the backing of the Postal Service’s bipartisan governing board. A major component of that plan — slower service — is set to kick in.
Here’s everything you need to know about the changes at the Postal Service.
What to know
- Why is my mail going to slow down? And how much slower will it be?
- Does the quality of my mail delivery depend on where I live?
- How much will it cost to send something in the mail?
- Who decided to slow down the mail and raise prices?
- Why is the Postal Service making so many changes?
- Who is Louis DeJoy?