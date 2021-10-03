The project, known as the Pandora Papers, was conceived and organized by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, which obtained the records and shared them with The Post and other partners. The documents — more than 11.9 million records from 14 offshore entities, including law and wealth-management firms — illuminate a hidden world that has allowed government leaders, a monarch, billionaires and criminals to shield their assets.
The Post decided to join this project because we felt certain that the breadth of records obtained by the ICIJ would shine a light on aspects of the international financial system that have operated with little or no oversight. A similar but narrower ICIJ investigation, known as the Panama Papers and published in 2016, revealed hidden wealth that ignited protests in several countries, forcing two world leaders from power.
The sheer scope of the records was too large for effective review by any single news organization. The partnership with the ICIJ allowed The Post, the BBC, the Guardian and others to work together in scouring the documents, validating the material and conducting the additional reporting needed to place key findings in context.
In closely examining thousands of documents over many months, The Post and its partners have found no indication of inaccuracy or that the papers’ release was targeted at any specific individual or government.
We have sought to provide every person and company identified in stories with the opportunity to review and comment on our findings. No one has challenged the authenticity of the documents. We are confident that our reporting meets The Post’s standards for accuracy and fairness. To minimize unnecessary harm to individuals and institutions, we have removed account numbers, metadata and other identifying information from documents before they are published.
The Post is proud to have taken part in reporting that has brought the Pandora Papers to light.
Sally Buzbee, Executive Editor
Reporting from The Washington Post
Billions hidden beyond reach
Newly revealed Pandora Papers documents detail an opaque financial universe where the global elite shield riches from taxes, criminal probes and public accountability.
While his country struggles, Jordan’s King Abdullah secretly splurges
King Abdullah has secretly spent more than $100 million on lavish homes in the U.S. and Britain, Pandora Papers documents show.
Secret money, swanky real estate and a Monte Carlo mystery
Documents tie woman allegedly in secret, years-long relationship with Putin to luxury Monaco apartment.
FAQ: The world of secret money
What is an offshore account? Who benefits? Is it legal to use the offshore system? Here are some answers.
Key findings from the investigation
Here are key takeaways from the Pandora Papers, an investigation based on more than 11.9 million documents exposing the flows of money, property and other assets that wealthy, powerful people conceal in the offshore financial system.
About this project
The Washington Post collaborated on the Pandora Papers investigation, which involved more than 600 journalists in 117 countries and territories and was the largest ever organized by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists.
At The Post, more than 60 journalists contributed to this project. Reporting by Debra Cenziper, Greg Miller, Paul Sonne and Peter Whoriskey. Alice Crites, Souad Mekhennet, Shawn Mulcahy and Julie Tate also contributed reporting. Photography by Salwan Georges.
Design and development by Jake Crump, Gabriel Florit, Frank Hulley-Jones, Tara McCarty, Lucy Naland and Irfan Uraizee. Photo research and editing by Bronwen Latimer. Graphics by Artur Galocha, Kevin Schaul and Ashlyn Still. Videos by Zoeann Murphy and Luis Velarde. Animation by Sarah Hashemi. “Post Reports” production by Ted Muldoon and editing by Robin Amer and Renita Jablonski.
Editing by Ziva Branstetter, Matthew Callahan, David Bruns, Gilbert Dunkley, Micah Gelman, Zachary Goldfarb, Courtney Kan, Thomas LeGro, Greg Manifold, Jesse Mesner-Hage, Martha Murdock, Whitney Shefte, Alan Sipress, Julie Vitkovskaya and Stu Werner.
Additional editing, production and support by Azhar AlFadl Miranda, Teddy Amenabar, Chris Barber, Courtney Beesch, Steven Bohner, Amy Cavenaile, Maite Fernández Simon, Reuben Fischer-Baum, Reena Flores, Kathleen Floyd, Shani George, Zachary Goldfarb, Angela Hill, Steven Johnson, Thomas Johnson, Travis Lyles, Kenisha Malcolm, Angel Mendoza, Jesse Mesner-Hage, Allison Michaels, Tessa Muggeridge, Coleen O’Lear, Maggie Penman, Ben Pillow, Martine Powers, Lizzy Raben, Casey Silvestri, John Taylor, Ishaan Tharoor and Liz Whyte.