The investigation exposes the offshore system that government leaders, billionaires and criminals often use to hide their assets. For an explanation of how offshore systems work and why people choose to hold their money in these companies, read our overview.
In a similar but narrower 2016 ICIJ investigation known as the Panama Papers, documents from an offshore financial services provider in Panama revealed hidden wealth that ignited protests in several countries, forcing two world leaders from power. The Pandora Papers probe is based on documents from 14 providers instead of one.
Here’s what we know from our collective reporting
Jordanians defend, decry King Abdullah in wake of revelations of the ‘tomato’ scandal
The revelations of Abdualllah’s lavish, secret spending immediately topped social media discourse in Jordan, although the topic had not been mentioned on state media, local news or news websites in the first hours after the stories published, according to readers in the country.
Multiple posters said that ICIJ.org, the site of the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, the group that unearthed the millions of secret documents behind the revelations, had been blocked in Jordan. But the site was shortly accessible again, users in Amman reported.
ICIJ said its servers were briefly down Sunday following publication of the Pandora stories by the Post and several other media sites, but it was unclear if the collapse was due to a surge in demand on a deliberate attempt to disrupt the site. A spokesperson for the group said its servers had come under an apparent attack two days before publication, with more than 6 million requests per minute hitting the system.
Many Jordanians on were quick to defend the king on social media, calling the accusations defamation of the monarch. Others derided Abdullah over the reports of lavish, hidden spending. An an old video clip of the king discussing the need to fight corruption and the theft of public funds was resurfaced on many posts. Jordanians linked the word “Pandora” to the Arabic “bandoora,” meaning tomato, and images of the fruit quickly populated Jordanian Twitter, Facebook and Clubhouse accounts. Abdullah has previously claimed tomatoes, particularly a rustic Jordanian tomato stew, as was his favorite food. “I bet qalayet banadora is no longer his favorite dish,” one poster wrote.
But supporters of the royal family were quick to weigh in, sharing videos of the king backed by patriotic songs. “We will not allow insects and garbage to destroy this country, when push comes to shove we are with our leader,” one Jordanian tweeted. “We won’t respond to the tomatoes or anything else….”
What questions do you have about the Pandora Papers?
The Pandora Papers, the vast trove of documents obtained by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, expose the offshore system government leaders, billionaires and criminals use to hide their assets.
On Monday at 3 p.m. Eastern, two Washington Post reporters, Debbi Cenziper and Greg Miller, will answer your questions about the reporting published by The Post.
Cenziper is an investigative reporter for The Post and teaches investigative reporting at Northwestern University. She won a Pulitzer in 2007 for her investigation of housing corruption in Miami. Miller covers national security for The Post and was among The Post reporters awarded the 2018 Pulitzer Prize for coverage of Russia’s interference in the 2016 election.
Click below to submit your questions ahead of time.
What are trusts, and how can they be abused?
Many stories in the Pandora Papers investigation involved high-profile people shielding assets by use of trusts and other offshore instruments. But what are trusts anyway, and how can they be abused?
What’s in the Pandora Papers trove
More than 11.9 million financial records were obtained by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) and examined by The Post and other partner news organizations. The files include private emails, secret spreadsheets, clandestine contracts and other records that unlock otherwise impenetrable financial schemes and identify the individuals behind them.
Political players named in the Pandora Papers investigation
The files obtained in the Pandora Papers investigation detail more than 29,000 offshore accounts, more than double the number identified in the Panama Papers. Among the account owners are more than 130 people listed as billionaires by Forbes magazine and more than 330 public officials in more than 90 countries and territories, twice the number found in the Panama documents.
The revelations include more than $100 million spent by King Abdullah II of Jordan on luxury homes in Malibu, Calif., and other locations; millions of dollars in property and cash secretly owned by the leaders of the Czech Republic, Kenya, Ecuador and other countries; and a waterfront home in Monaco acquired by a Russian woman who gained considerable wealth after she reportedly had a child with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Here are some political players of note mentioned in the Pandora Papers.