Many Jordanians on were quick to defend the king on social media, calling the accusations defamation of the monarch. Others derided Abdullah over the reports of lavish, hidden spending. An an old video clip of the king discussing the need to fight corruption and the theft of public funds was resurfaced on many posts. Jordanians linked the word “Pandora” to the Arabic “bandoora,” meaning tomato, and images of the fruit quickly populated Jordanian Twitter, Facebook and Clubhouse accounts. Abdullah has previously claimed tomatoes, particularly a rustic Jordanian tomato stew, as was his favorite food. “I bet qalayet banadora is no longer his favorite dish,” one poster wrote.