On a side note, we understand it has been an extremely strong sellers’ market for the past 18 months, and buyers are frustrated that there is competition for the best homes. We believe they could have simply asked you to pay any out-of-pocket expenses they may have had and started looking for a different home. They could have also let you know that they would still be interested in buying your home if your situation changed and they had not found a home. You may decide to move if your husband’s condition changes again, and if the buyers had treated you with compassion, you could have given them the chance to buy it down the road.