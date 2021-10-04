Still, it’s relatively unusual for the Fed to go through this kind of transformation during such a consequential time for the economy. Inflation is running high and Fed leaders don’t expect it to come down until supply chains clear up. The labor market is still down at least 5 million jobs from before the pandemic, and the delta variant is slowing progress. And all the while, the Fed is preparing to start easing its support for the markets, which seems likely to begin in November.