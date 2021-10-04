The union has pressed production companies to improve compensation and on-set working conditions to reflect the industry’s rising fortunes. Salaries for off-camera personnel have not grown commensurate with those of actors and writers, workers say, who contend the rush to produce new programs has deprived them of time with their families, sleep, and even bathroom breaks.
“The members have spoken loud and clear,” Loeb said in a news release. “This vote is about the quality of life as well as the health and safety of those who work in the film and television industry. Our people have basic human needs like time for meal breaks, adequate sleep, and a weekend. For those at the bottom of the pay scale, they deserve nothing less than a living wage.”
A strike could spell disaster for the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, the group that employs and dispatches workers to sets around the country. Streaming giants such as Netflix, Hulu and HBO Max pay the alliance to produce shows or films, and the group contracts with individual IATSE crew members.
The alliance said it offered a “generous comprehensive package,” including expanded rest periods, and nearly $400 million to address a pension and health plan deficit, during the negotiations.
The IATSE rejected that offer, and experts say the strike-authorization vote gives the union more leverage to negotiate a better deal with the alliance. In 2007, when TV and movie writers staged a 14-week walkout, ratings tanked and networks responded by launching a slew of unsuccessful reality shows.
“I hope that the studios will see and understand the resolve of our members,” Loeb said. “The ball is in their court. If they want to avoid a strike, they will return to the bargaining table and make us a reasonable offer.”
Spokesman Jarryd Gonzales said the film and TV alliance was “committed to reaching an agreement that will keep the industry working,” and that it will return to negotiations.
“A deal can be made at the bargaining table, but it will require both parties working together in good faith with a willingness to compromise and to explore new solutions to resolve the open issues,” Gonzales said.
The IATSE vote occurred over the weekend. Nearly 90 percent of the union’s membership from 36 local union branches cast electronic ballots; each local approved the measure with at least 96 percent of the vote, the union said.
With demand for streaming content continuing to soar during the pandemic, a work stoppage could cause major headaches for film and television companies. Experts say a strike would slow production and potentially interfere with seasonal start dates or airtimes.
“In the short run it would shut everything down,” Glenn Williamson, a producer and former studio executive who teaches at the UCLA School of Theater, Film and Television, told The Washington Post last week. “The people in the guilds — they’re the lifeblood of a production.”
At the heart of the dispute is how workers are compensated for the content available on streaming platforms like Netflix, Apple TV Plus, HBO Max and Amazon Prime Video. (Amazon founder Jeff Bezos owns The Post.)
These streaming services have dramatically altered the Hollywood landscape in recent years, turning production into a year-round endeavor with no downtime, instead of a seasonal one with slow periods built in. The pressure on the workforce has grown significantly.
Crew members say their contracts haven’t caught up with the new reality in Hollywood, where major streaming services reap billions and pour big money into high-end productions — yet some of the workers make just at or slightly above minimum wage. Pay scales for streaming platforms tend to be lower than traditional media productions because of terms that were negotiated before streaming services established the dominant position they now hold in Hollywood.
Erica Werner and Steven Zeitchik contributed to this report.